Lil B To Name Next Album “I’m Gay”

Lil B Names Album “I’m Gay”

West Coast rapper Lil B is stirring up controversy now that The Based God has announced that his new album will be titled I’m Gay.

The California emcee known for his taboo tracks including “Look Like Jesus” and “I’m A Pretty Beyotch,” made the announcement this weekend at Coachella according to Pitchfork Media.

The publication reported Saturday,

B previously made headlines for telling Kanye West on Twitter that if he didn’t acknowledge him he’d “Fawk him in the a**.”

The rapper later went on to say he wants to be the “Lady Gaga of rap.”

