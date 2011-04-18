Lil B To Name Next Album “I’m Gay”

Lil B Names Album “I’m Gay”
West Coast rapper Lil B is stirring up controversy now that The Based God has announced that his new album will be titled I’m Gay.
The California emcee known for his taboo tracks including “Look Like Jesus” and “I’m A Pretty Beyotch,” made the announcement this weekend at Coachella according to Pitchfork Media.
The publication reported Saturday,
B previously made headlines for telling Kanye West on Twitter that if he didn’t acknowledge him he’d “Fawk him in the a**.”
The rapper later went on to say he wants to be the “Lady Gaga of rap.”
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Cee Lo Green Remakes Oprah Winfrey Theme Song [Video]
Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]
Darius ‘Deezle’ Harrison Talks Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne, Time As In-House Producer For Cash Money [Exclusive/Video]
Meagan Good Talks New Rap Career, Wants To Work With Ludacris, Lil Wayne [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED