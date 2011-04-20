Black Eyed Peas Opening Music And Media School In NYC

Black Eyed Peas To Start Music Academy In NYC

The Black Eyed Peas have had plenty of success selling records and now they are expanding their methods of sharing knowledge by opening a school in lower Manhattan.

The Peapod Adobe Youth Voices music and multimedia academy will be making its east coast debut this summer.

Students from ages 13 to 19 will be able to enroll based on teacher recommendations and their work including editing, designing and camera operation as well as music.

The Peapod Foundation is an organization founded by the Peas themselves and they are teaming up with The Adobe Foundation.

Adobe Systems, creators of Flash, Adobe, Photoshop and Acrobat, have their own philanthropic group and have teamed up with the hip-pop group in Cali starting three Youth Voices academies already.

This one should be ready in July.

Will.I.Am commented,

“Our passion for music and media was fueled by many generous people on our road to success.”



