Gucci Mane Pleads Not Guilty, Lawyer Denies Charges

Gucci Mane’s Lawyer Denies Charges

The lawyer for arrested rapper Gucci Mane is denying accusations that his client pushed a woman from his moving Hummer and that La Flare intends to plead not guilty to charges next Tuesday.

Yesterday (April 19), the Brick Squad CEO was formally charged with battery, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct by DeKalb County prosecutors.

Gucci and his lawyer Ashutosh Joshi maintain that the allegations are false and plan to fight the charges.

“We obviously believe the charges are false,” Joshi told the Macon Telegraph. We don’t agree with them and we look forward to having the opportunity to fight the charges in court.”

As recently reported, Guch was arrested while visiting his probation officer after a woman, 36-year-old Diana Graham, claimed the rapper pushed her out of his moving vehicle after she refused his proposition to visit a hotel in January.

