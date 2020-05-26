DJ’s Perform Mass Exodus To Twitch As Instagram Continues To Shut Down Live Sets

Facebook will not let creatives be great on the world’s most needed social platform during quarantine. Thus several disc jockeys are taking their talents to Jeff Bezos.
As spotted on Page Six Instagram was doing the most last weekend when millions of users were looking forward to enjoying some tunes during Memorial Day weekend. As previously reported Instagram has very strict copyright policies in place that prohibits music to be played a length. While many behind the wheels of steel quickly found a way around the algorithm was to use sound effects and cut the records up, it all came crashing down when it seems the uber popular social media platform started enforcing their protocol to the letter. Several music masters found their streams continuously unexpectedly crashing.
This affected even high profile DJ’s including Questlove who wrote a very lengthy post addressing issue. “We once had a protocol for life pre Feb 2020 (matter of fact this can also apply to landlords, utility companies, etc too) but hear me loud and clear oh ye wealthy heads of social media/publishing companies/record label heads/smithers/burns/and lawyers: you cannot use the business model from PRE COVID in POST COVID TIMES!!” he wrote.
This is the lesson we all need to learn. Yesterday all social media users got a rude abrupt pushback from “the music industry” limiting our music activity in extreme measures. These are unprecedented times. The ENTIRE world is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. DJs are heroes. They are providing essential services and calm. The astounding amount of responses the dj community has received from first responders on the job listening to their mixes. The amount of funds raised for those in need cannot be ignored. Even from an entertainment standpoint the amount of music discovered (shazamed/followed & added to lists) —I know for a fact that I’ve raised awareness to ALOT of your once dormant catalogues. That #24HoursOfStevie day alone was one giant Ivy League tutorial that kept me adding like 200+ songs to my streaming services alone. We once had a protocol for life pre Feb 2020 (matter of fact this can also apply to landlords, utility companies, etc too) but hear me loud and clear oh ye wealthy heads of social media/publishing companies/record label heads/smithers/burns/and lawyers: you cannot use the business model from PRE COVID in POST COVID TIMES!! So yeah I get it: “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar's…..” (-JC) but the other side of that coin is you disrupting people’s lives in the name of an outdated model (since it’s inception the music business has never been a fair business—-let’s not forget Napster/The @DJDrama mixtape situation/& how y’all handled these 360 deals & streaming rates—-this is the one time you can really make it right. I’m begging y’all to lift these music restrictions FOR NOW —-the difference in doing us this solid is MAJOR. The amount of GOOD distraction it provides is key. Key for calm. cause w/o this music? That just opens the door for idle thoughts. Call it being over dramatic but historians know James Brown kept Boston from rioting in 68 by providing a service. You are taking away that service to protect assets & property that won’t even be here if this continues. At least FOR NOW lift the restrictions. #DJsAreHeroesToo.
The disruption caused many DJ’s to go stream elsewhere; primarily Amazon’s Twitch which has become the unofficial home for the video gamer community. Several mixers vented their frustration.
According to a source at the social media platform Instagram’s intent is not to purposely ruin the vibes. “Our goal is definitely not to cut off anyone. We’ve been inspired by how it’s brought people to the platform and we’re hoping people stay to continue to use the platform and respect the terms of our agreement with the rights holders.”
Currently Twitch does not have time limits nor cut off policies in place.
Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com