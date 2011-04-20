CLOSE
50 Cent To Trace Southern Roots In VH1 Documentary

50 Cent Traces Roots To South Carolina

Rap mogul 50 Cent will trace his family tree to his Southern roots in South Carolina when he is the feature of VH1’s documentary, The Origin of Me, next month.

In the doc, the Queens MC will follow his ancestry and travel to Edgefield County, South Carolina, where the rapper’s family originated from before moving to New York in the ‘50s.

In the airing, Fif will reportedly come face to face with descendants of the slave-owners that enslaved his ancestors.

The episode of The Origin of Me featuring 50 will premiere on May 23 at 9pm EST.

