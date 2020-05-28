Gone Too Soon: Toronto Rapper Houdini Murdered In Home Town

The Rap community has another emerging talent. A Canadian MC was just taken away from us due to gun violence.

As reported by Complex Houdini life’s was cut short on Tuesday, May 26. According to CP 24 gunfire erupted in broad daylight outside of a hotel in Toronto’s Entertainment District. Local police responded to several calls regarding the incident which is said to have occurred at King Street and Blue Jays Way sometime after 4PM in the afternoon. When they arrived a Black male was found laying on the ground with wounds. Two other unidentified victims, a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman, were also found shortly after. All three were rushed to the hospital. The woman and teenager are expected to survive.

“What we heard was like a bunch of fireworks,” one witness told CP24 at the scene. “There were lots of echoes – about six to 10 shots. It was quite startling and then you hear all the sirens afterwards. “I think a lot of people have power outages in this area too, so people were out for a walk I guess. It’s quite shocking to see in this area.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders gave the news outlet further details. “It turns out the suspect vehicle, based on the evidence we have right now, was waiting for about forty minutes for the occupants of another vehicle to arrive to their vehicle,” he revealed. “When they did, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn, came out, and started firing at this group of individuals.”

The Rap community felt the loss as soon as news of his death started circulating. Tory Lanez, who was reportedly close to Houdini, expressed his grief via a very emotional Instagram post. “I’m trying , and I can’t fight the tears from falling .. i can’t even find the words for a speech right now .. YALL TOOK MY F***ING NI*** AND ALL HE WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever !”.

According to police a gun was recovered from the crime scene. Houdini was 21. RIP.

