“We Have The Right To Fight Back!”: Colin Kaepernick Supports George Floyd Protests

If the free agent quarterback has proven anything in his life, it's that he's in support of the people.

Colin Kaepernick has proven that he is in support of Black liberation by any means necessary, as evidenced by his activism that essentially cost him his NFL career. Continuing his stance against the injustices faced by Black people in America, the free-agent quarterback tweeted in support of the protests that have been sparked by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Thursday afternoon, Kaepernick took to Twitter and shared words of encouragement to the protesters gathered in Minneapolis and across the nation who are outraged at the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other victims of murder fueled by racism.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” began Kap’s tweet. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

He continued with, “We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

Friday morning, the skirmishes between Minnesota state police and protesters are ongoing in South Minneapolis, while other smaller actions have been taken in Los Angeles and other major cities.

