CLOSE
HomeNews

Rapper The Game Detained In Canada

Leave a comment

West Coast emcee The Game has been detained in Canada following an issue with customs.

The rapper was apparently traveling across the border for a scheduled concert when he was stopped by agents.

According to Game himself, he won’t be released for another 14 days and he blames promoters for the mishap.

Before being detained he took to his Twitter account to say ,

“Been in Customs for 3 hours……. #patienceIsAvirtue.

Customs officials just denied me entry into Canada. I’m sorry 2 ALL my fans but I was mislead by promoters & assured I would be able 2 enter.

This just in: I’m being detained in Canada for 14 days until they process my inadmissability (sic) then I’ll have a hearing heard by a judge.

 At that point the judge will decide to either deport me or give me a sentence for violating Canada’s immigrant entry laws. F%cked up situation !!!

But at least they let me call home, & tweet before they lock a n!gga up !!! Gotta turn in my property, y’all be kool.

Gotta give up my phone & property. This some straight bullShyte ! Flew all the way from LA to be denied and detained ?!?! WTF”

Prior to the incident an excited Game posted,

Drake And Nicki Minaj Interview Each Other, Talk New Projects [Video]

New Video: YC Feat. Future “Racks”

Meagan Good Talks New Rap Career, Wants To Work With Ludacris, Lil Wayne [Video]

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]

Game , Game Detained , rapper game , Rapper Game Detained , rapper the game , The Game Detained In Canada

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close