Rapper The Game Detained In Canada

West Coast emcee The Game has been detained in Canada following an issue with customs.

The rapper was apparently traveling across the border for a scheduled concert when he was stopped by agents.

According to Game himself, he won’t be released for another 14 days and he blames promoters for the mishap.

Before being detained he took to his Twitter account to say ,

“Been in Customs for 3 hours……. #patienceIsAvirtue. Customs officials just denied me entry into Canada. I’m sorry 2 ALL my fans but I was mislead by promoters & assured I would be able 2 enter. This just in: I’m being detained in Canada for 14 days until they process my inadmissability (sic) then I’ll have a hearing heard by a judge. At that point the judge will decide to either deport me or give me a sentence for violating Canada’s immigrant entry laws. F%cked up situation !!! But at least they let me call home, & tweet before they lock a n!gga up !!! Gotta turn in my property, y’all be kool. Gotta give up my phone & property. This some straight bullShyte ! Flew all the way from LA to be denied and detained ?!?! WTF”

Prior to the incident an excited Game posted,