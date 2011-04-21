Beyonce Releases Official Version Of “Run The World (Girls)”, Preps ‘B Revolution’



The official version of Beyonce’s highly anticipated lead single has been released.

“Run The World (Girls)”off her untitled fourth solo album debuted at 8:00 AM this morning on radio airwaves and is now available worldwide for sale on iTunes.

“Run The World (Girls)” was produced by Switch with additional production by Beyonce and Shea Taylor and was written by Terius Nash (The Dream) and Beyonce.

Listen to “Run The World (Girls)” below.

In addition to releasing a new single, Beyonce is also prepping for her ‘B Revolution’ and has released a teaser that features the blonde bombshell atop a black horse.

Check out a preview of Bey’s ‘B Revolution’ below.