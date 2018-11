New Mixtape: Fabolous The S.O.U.L. Tape [Download Link]

Fabolous is back with his highly anticipated new mixtape The S.O.U.L. tape.

As previously reported, the tracklisting for the project was released that boasts features from Lloyd, Lil Wayne, Neyo and Trey Songz.

1. Pain / Fabolous / Produced by Santana & P-Thought

2. Wolves in Sheeps Clothing / Fabolous ft. Paul Cain

3. Really Tho / Fabolous / Produced by Teddy da Don

4. That’s Not Love / Fabolous ft. Lil Wayne / Produced by StreetRunner

5. Leaving You / Fabolous / Produced by Sonaro

6. In The Morning / Fabolous

7. Drugs (Do This To Me) / Fabolous ft. Paul Cain & Broadway / Produced by Broadway

8. Y’all Don’t Hear Me Tho / Fabolous ft. Red Cafe Produced by Cardiak

9. Phone Numbers / Fabolous

10. Mo Brooklyn, Mo Harlem, Mo Southside / Fabolous ft. Vado & Lloyd Banks

11. Riesling & Rolling Papers / Fabolous

12. Slow Down / Fabolous ft. Trey Songz / Produced by DJ Swivel

13. PayBack Music / Fabolous ft. Freck Billionaire

Bonus: “Look At Her” You Be Killin’ Em Pt 2. / Fabolous ft. Ryan Leslie & Ne-Yo

Click HERE to download The S.O.U.L. tape.