Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

Bonny Pointer, born Patricia Eva Porter, of the Pointer Sisters has passed away. She was 69.

Pointer’s sister, Anita, confirmed her passing.

Reports TMZ:

The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was originally part of the popular quartet group of sisters in the ’70s, died this morning. Her sister, Anita, tells TMZ, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.” Bonnie was one of the OG Pointer Sisters — which started out as a duo, with her as one of the leads — but eventually left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She’s perhaps best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

Anita continues, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.” Bonnie had a prolific recording career under Motown Records — which signed her after she left TPS — cranking out 3 full albums and producing a number of singles too. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Pointer earned a Grammy for the Pointer Sisters’ Country hit “Fairytale” in the Best Vocal by a Duo or Group category. Bonnie actually left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career. Rest in power Bonnie Pointer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOaZbaPzdsk