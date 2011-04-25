Jay-Z And Beyonce To Perform At Royal Wedding Reception?

Beyonce And Jay-Z May Make Guest Performance At Royal Wedding

Word has it that King Hov and Queen B may be performing at the royal wedding reception for Prince William and Kate Middleton, next weekend in England.

“Both William and Kate are massive fans of Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” a source told the Sunday Daily Star. “They really wanted to make their big day even more special and what better way than by getting pop royalty to perform at the party?”

According to the source, the two mega stars have already accepted their invitation to perform and are already in Europe promoting Beyonce’s latest single.

“So it’s highly likely they have taken up the Royals’ offer,” the source added. “After all, who would turn down a once-in-a- lifetime gig like that?”

The request from the royal couple wouldn’t be far fetched at all.

William’s younger brother Harry commissioned Snoop Dogg to write and perform the track “Wet” for William’s bachelor party.

Check out pictures of America’s royal couple Queen Bey and King Hov below.

