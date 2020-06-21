Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Is Blowing Megan Fox’s Back Out, Allegedly

Machine Gun Kelly is likely blowing Megan Fox’s back out, allegedly. The happy couple was seen goofing around about town.

Fox appears in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” video and everyone pretty much assumed they’ve been a thing ever since, if not before.

Reports TMZ:

The couple hung out at The Beer Hunter bar in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, with some friends at a table inside the bar.

Folks in the bar say there was no doubt … Megan and MGK are together.

They split after just shy of an hour, and MGK helped Megan take a load off, and she loved it!

Megan and MGK have gotten super close … he even declared his love for her on social media.

Hey, if he professed his devotion on the ‘Gram, it must be real.

Fox must have a thing for white guys into Hip-Hop. Before MGK, she was rolling with Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills 90210 fame. The couple just separated in May 2020 after a 10-year marriage.

As for Machine Gun Kelly, he’s been out protesting for Black Lives Matter, so he’s good with us in that regard.