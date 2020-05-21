CLOSE
Tory Lanez “Temperature Rising,” Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine” & More | Daily Visuals 5.20.20

Tory Lanez living like The Rona ain't creeping in Canada and MGK is no match for Megan Fox's killer looks. Today's Daily Visuals.

Gotta give it to Tory Lanez. Even during this quarantining period which has slowed up many artists grinds around the game, he’s not only managed to keep himself in the spotlight with his Quarantine Radio live shows, but he’s even dropped a few visuals along the way.

Today the Canadian crooner comes through with his latest clip to “Temperature Rising” where he not only ditches the whole notion of social distancing, but even swaps saliva with a sexy young lady. We hope she got tested for COVID-19 before they filmed this video, bro! Wonder if he found her on Quarantine Radio.

Machine Gun Kelly meanwhile continues to go the Hip-Pop or Rock-Pop route and for his visuals to “Bloody Valentine” finds himself at the mercy of an abusive Megan Fox. Not many men would complain about being in such a “dire” situation. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Reason featuring ScHoolboy Q, Sosamann, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “TEMPERATURE RISING”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “BLOODY VALENTINE”

REASON FT. SCHOOLBOY Q – “POP SH*T”

THE MUSALINI – “LICKS”

SOSAMANN – “BIG DAWG”

CHLOE & HALLE – “DO IT”

VILLAIN PARK – “THANG ON ME”

BLACK FORTUNE FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “OFF SHIT”

