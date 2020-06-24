HHW Gaming: Anthony Davis To Unveil ‘NBA 2K21’s’ Three New Covers On TikTok

It feels like it was just yesterday we were “welcomed to the next” when Anthony Davis was announced as NBA 2K20’s cover athlete alongside Dwyane Wade.

Now, in just a few days, we will learn which NBA superstars will grace the NBA 2K21’s THREE, that’s right you read correctly, three covers. 2K announced today (Jun.24) that NBA 2K20’s cover athlete, Anthony Davis, will reveal the big news on the game studio’s new TikTok channel.

In a brief statement, 2K announced that Davis officially “passed the torch to the NBA 2K21 cover athletes” and that we will learn who has earned the prestigious honor over the course of three days: June 30 – July 2.

This news comes on the heels of gamers getting a glimpse of NBA 2K21 on PS5 during Sony’s big reveal event. In the small trailer, we got to see what the NBA’s current phenom, Zion Williamson, looks like on the next-generation console, and everyone was impressed. Fan’s immediately speculated that Zion would grace the game’s cover.

That could still be the case, but we now know if he is indeed gracing the cover, he will be sharing the duties with tow other players.

So who what three players do you think will be on the cover of NBA 2K21? Let us know in the comment section below. If we had to take a guess since the new game will be featured on the next-generation consoles, it only makes sense the NBA’s new generation of stars will grace the cover. We’re gonna go with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and Luka Dončić.

