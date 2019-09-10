Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant & More Hit The ‘NBA 2K20’ Launch Party In LA

Make no mistake about it, NBA 2K is the unofficial start of the NBA season. Thursday (Sept 5) press, celebs, pro gamers, and athletes filled the City Market Social House located in Downtown, Los Angeles to celebrate the release of NBA 2K20.
HipHopWired.com was among the many invited to the event to usher in the next installment of the uber-popular basketball video game franchise. Like last year’s launch party that took place in New York, fans enjoyed drinks and light bites while playing against each other in NBA 2K20. This all took place before the game’s midnight release.
Dusse Palooza’s own Lowkey brought his NYC energy to the west coast and held down hosting duties. DJ’s Coco and Breezy plus Mick took turns providing the vibes. There were also performances from rising stars NLE Choppa and Tobe Nwigwe who are both featured on NBA 2K20’s expansive tracklist.
Notables in attendance included NBA 2K20’s cover athletes Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade, Paul George, Jaleel White, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, Quavo, Dave East, Ronnie 2K, Fresco Wilson and more.
When the event wrapped, guests were gifted with a swag bag featuring a copy of the standard edition of the game, and Nike Elite backpack with NBA 2K20 branding on it. NBA 2K20 is out now on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more photos from the epic night, hit the gallery below.
—
Photos: Bernard Smalls/ John Sciulli/Getty Images
1. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Ben Simmons attends the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,ben simmons – basketball player
2. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: (L) Miles Brown, Quavo and Nav attend the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,three people,basketball – sport,nba,quavious marshall,miles brown
3. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Tobe Nwigwe performs onstage at the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba
4. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Mick spins music at the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,turning,basketball – sport,nba
5. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Karl-Anthony Towns (L) and Paul George attend the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,california,city of los angeles,two people,basketball – sport,nba,paul george – basketball player,karl towns,square – composition
6. NBA 2K20: Welcome to the NextSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Johnell Young, Kevin Durant and Dave East attend the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next on September 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,headshot,california,city of los angeles,three people,basketball – sport,nba,kevin durant,dave east,square – composition
7. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart. video games,nba 2k20
8. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
DJ Mick video games,nba 2k20
9. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
NBA 2K20 Launch Party video games,nba 2k20
10. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Birtish-American YouTuber Kris London. video games,nba 2k20
11. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Professional gamer and NBA 2K pro Zach TTG video games,nba 2k20
12. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Sneaker aficionado Fresco Wilson. video games,nba 2k20
13. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Lowkey doing what he does best. video games,nba 2k20
14. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Damian Lillard video games,nba 2k20
15. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Coco and Breezy provided the vibes. video games,nba 2k20
16. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Paul George was in the building to celebrate the launch of NBA 2K20. video games,nba 2k20
17. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Kevin Durant sighting. video games,nba 2k20
18. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
TJ Kidd is all grown up now. video games,nba 2k20
19. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Robert Horry aka Big Shot Bob hit many daggers during his career. He is also a seven-time NBA champion. video games,nba 2k20
20. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Los Angeles Lakers point gaurd Quinn Cook. video games,nba 2k20
21. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Potential Western Conference Finals matchup?
22. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Dwyane Wade and Ronnie 2K embrace. video games,nba 2k20
23. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Jaleel White is in the game. No really he is in NBA 2K20. video games,nba 2k20
24. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Retired NBA star Scott Pollard. video games,nba 2k20
25. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
J.R. Smith was also in the building. video games,nba 2k20
26. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Knicks legend Nate Robinson. video games,nba 2k20
27. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Singer, actor and dancer from the hit ABC show ‘Black-ish’ Miles Brown video games,nba 2k20
28. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Hip-Hop star NLE Choppa. video games,nba 2k20
29. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Ronnie 2K with the Jeff Hamilton jacket. video games,nba 2k20
30. NBA 2K20 Launch PartySource:@PhotosByBeanz
Dwyane Wade talking to the press. video games,nba 2k20