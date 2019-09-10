Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant & More Hit The ‘NBA 2K20’ Launch Party In LA

Make no mistake about it, NBA 2K is the unofficial start of the NBA season. Thursday (Sept 5) press, celebs, pro gamers, and athletes filled the City Market Social House located in Downtown, Los Angeles to celebrate the release of NBA 2K20.

HipHopWired.com was among the many invited to the event to usher in the next installment of the uber-popular basketball video game franchise. Like last year’s launch party that took place in New York, fans enjoyed drinks and light bites while playing against each other in NBA 2K20. This all took place before the game’s midnight release.

Dusse Palooza’s own Lowkey brought his NYC energy to the west coast and held down hosting duties. DJ’s Coco and Breezy plus Mick took turns providing the vibes. There were also performances from rising stars NLE Choppa and Tobe Nwigwe who are both featured on NBA 2K20’s expansive tracklist.

Notables in attendance included NBA 2K20’s cover athletes Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade, Paul George, Jaleel White, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, Quavo, Dave East, Ronnie 2K, Fresco Wilson and more.

When the event wrapped, guests were gifted with a swag bag featuring a copy of the standard edition of the game, and Nike Elite backpack with NBA 2K20 branding on it. NBA 2K20 is out now on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more photos from the epic night, hit the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ John Sciulli/Getty Images