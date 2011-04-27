Beyonce Facing $100 Million Suit From Video Game Developers

Beyonce Sued For $100 Million By Video Game Makers

R&B superstar Beyonce has been hit with a nine-figure lawsuit by video game developers who claim the pop diva backed out on a proposed dance video game, as reported by vulture.com

The video game production company Gate Five has filed a lawsuit claiming B breached her contract after entering into a deal to produce a “motion sensor dance video game” dubbed: Staypower: Beyonce

The suit claims Beyonce’s bad business practices, “destroyed Gate Five’s business and drove 70 people into unemployment, the week before Christmas.”

The developers are seeking an award in the excess of $100 million.