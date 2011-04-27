CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyonce Facing $100 Million Suit From Video Game Developers

Leave a comment

Beyonce Sued For $100 Million By Video Game Makers

R&B superstar Beyonce has been hit with a nine-figure lawsuit by video game developers who claim the pop diva backed out on a proposed dance video game, as reported by vulture.com

The video game production company Gate Five has filed a lawsuit claiming B breached her contract after entering into a deal to produce a “motion sensor dance video game” dubbed: Staypower: Beyonce

The suit claims Beyonce’s bad business practices, “destroyed Gate Five’s business and drove 70 people into unemployment, the week before Christmas.”

The developers are seeking an award in the excess of $100 million.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Introducing Kirko Bangz: H-Town’s Future & The Man Behind The Hit Single “What Yo Name Iz” [Video Interview]

Jermaine Dupri Talks About The Launching Of His “Global14” Website & Working On Da Brat’s New Album [Exclusive Video]

Author Wahida Clark Talks About Her Ten Years In Prison And Book Deal With Cash Money

Soulja Boy Says “Juice” Remake Will Air On BET, Reportedly Dating Diamond From Crime Mob [Photos/Video]

$100 million , Beyoncé

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close