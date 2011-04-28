CLOSE
NYPD Launches Investigation Into Diddy Police Escort

Mayor Bloomberg Blasts NYPD Over Diddy Escort

The New York Police Department has launched an internal investigation to determine how rap mogul Diddy obtained a police escort to a New Jersey after party.

According to media reports, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke with Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly  to voice his concern about the entertainer using state funded man hours to receive a three-car police escort after a concert in Manhattan on Friday (April 22).

“Police escorts should be provided if there’s a security issue, period,” Bloomberg told New Yorks 1010 WINS. “Either for you, for me, for everybody else…The bottom line is the police department should treat everybody exactly the same. If you don’t get a police escort, P. Diddy shouldn’t.”

NYPD officials are investigating several officers to see who gave the authorization for the escort.

