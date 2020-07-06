Gucci Mane ft. Pooh Shiesty “Who Is Him,” Lil Wayne “Glory” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.20

With Gucci Mane releasing his latest album So Icey Summer today it’s only right that Guwop drop some visuals in support of his fourth compilation album and from the looks of things he’s already taking advantage of the quarantine relaxations.

For his Pooh Shiesty assisted visuals to “Who Is Him” Gucci Mane throws himself a pool party where the requirements are an insane physical degree and a thong to go with them. The life of a rap star, b.

Keeping with the Southern flavor on this Friday, Lil Wayne keeps his legacy going with his latest clip to “Glory” where Weezy climbs to the top of the mountain to spit his thunder clapping verses.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. POOH SHIESTY – “WHO IS HIM”

LIL WAYNE – “GLORY”

TORY LANEZ & KEVIN GATES – “CONVERTIBLE BURT”

LIL DURK FT. GUNNA – “GUCCI GUCCI”

YO GOTTI – “RECESSION PROOF”

JOEY TRAP – “HOLY GHOST”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “BLOW IT”

FAST CASH BOYZ & TAY KEITH – “TYPE SH*T”