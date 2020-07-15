Roland S. Martin Joins The ‘Black Information Network’ As New On-Air Commentator

In an age where misinformation runs rampant, partisan news networks reign supreme, and social media accounts for much of the news people consume on the regular, the culture needs a trusted news outlet to keep us informed, educated and aware.

No, we’re not talking about Fox Soul. We’re referring to the Black Information Network.

Dedicated to objective and accurate news coverage for the community, BIN recently launched a 24/7 comprehensive national audio news service and has announced that acclaimed American Journalist, Roland S. Martin has joined the network as a veteran commentator to break down all the latest news as only he can.

Listeners hoping to hear Martin’s take on the day’s hottest topics can listen to his commentary on the iHeartRadio app as he will exclusively curate custom commentary segments for BIN to be broadcast on the daily for its 24 hour news feed.

“When we launched BIN: Black Information Network, we knew how extremely important it was to provide a forum for trusted voices within the Black Community and there’s perhaps no one more trusted and reliable in Black media today than Roland Martin,” said Tanita Myers, Director of News Operations for BIN: Black Information Network. “He has built a legacy that has paved the way for other Black journalists and continues to use his platform to bring a much needed perspective on topics that matter to both Black Americans and the nation in general.”

Martin for his part currently serves as the host and managing editor of his own daily digital show #RolandMartinUnfiltered, but from the sound of it he seems hella excited to provide his professional takes to the Black Information Network.

“I am excited to provide daily commentaries to BIN. We are living in a time where we need more coverage about the issues facing African Americans,” said Martin. “In addition, I am really thrilled to partner with the iHeartPodcast Network to distribute and market the ‘#RolandMartinUnfiltered’ audio podcast. We have seen tremendous growth with the daily video show, and we can’t wait to do the same with the audio podcast.”

Should be a helluva show.