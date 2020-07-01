Black Information Network (BIN) Launches 24/7 Black News Service

We may finally have some more equity in a world where major broadcasting platforms tend to portray our people in a negative light. The Black community will now have an information resource that they can call their own.

On Tuesday, June 30 marked the launch of BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and a deeper understanding.

BIN will leverage the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia, and fills the void for a 24/7 well-distributed all-news audio service for the Black community. BIN will be distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local AM/FM broadcast radio stations providing local news, weather traffic and sports in addition to national news — all focused on the Black community and from the Black perspective — in markets including Atlanta, Augusta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, GA, Detroit, Greenville, Macon, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Norfolk, Riverside, San Francisco and Seattle, with additional local markets being added over the next 60 days.

BIN will also provide the news service for iHeartMedia’s 91 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country, including Power 105.1 in New York, Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, WDAS and Power 99 in Philadelphia, WGCI and WVAZ in Chicago, WJLB in Detroit, The Beat in Houston, The Beat in Miami, WQUE in New Orleans, KMEL in San Francisco and more.

You can visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Photo: BIN