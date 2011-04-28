Chris Brown Denies Engagement Rumors [Photos]



Chris Brown is denying reports that he’s engaged to his model girlfriend despite an internet rumor that surfaced today.

As previously reported Brown’s been dating Karrueche “Kae” Tran and even expressed his love for her through artwork posted to his Twitter account.

Ironically he used that same Twitter account Thursday to deny rumors that he and the young beauty were set to wed.

Although they’re not getting married any time soon, check out Chris and Kae below.

Do you think they should eventually tie the knot?

