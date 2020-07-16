CNN’s Chris Cuomo Calls Donald Trump’s Goya Promo “Bullsh*t” On The Air

Looks like CNN’s Chris Cuomo has had enough of Donald Trump’s “bullsh*t!” thanks to his endorsement of Goya products from the Oval Office.

Things began last week when a boycott of Goya products began after it’s CEO, Robert Unanue, went to the White House and praised the Racist-In-Chief and called Americans “blessed” for having a “leader like Donald Trump” leading the country straight into a divider. In an effort to further troll his left-wing haters and “own the libs,” Donald Trump took a picture of himself in the Oval office with some Goya products sitting on the Resolute Desk that he probably sent one of the White House gardeners to go fetch.

That seemed to be the breaking point for Chris Cuomo as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage out of control across the nation while the laziest president in American history twiddles his thumbs only concerned with throwing red meat to his racist base and pouring fuel on a growing racial fire.

“Let’s start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It’s feasting on us, especially red states who followed Trump’s trail of denial to their own detriment. Why should you not believe the record? But more importantly, this. You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit! Are you kidding me?!”

Unfortunately no, Trump is not kidding. He’s trolling.

The picture comes a day after Ivanka Trump pulled a similar stunt on her social media page endorsing Goya and just days after it was reported that Donald Trump asked his advisors if he could actually sell the island of Puerto Rico. Luckily he cannot because Lord knows he wouldn’t just sell low, but he’d probably trade it away for a Golfpreis Der Nationen golf trophy or something.

Continuing to take Trump to task for his lack of professionalism and overall humanism, Cuomo rammed home the point that Donnie’s idiocy is more proof that Americans need to listen to world-renown immunologist, Anthony Fauci instead of Mr. Lysol pusher.

“This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one. Why? The idea of him messing with Fauci when he’s selling magic beans is crazy. What reason, What good reason, what good reason?”

Chris Cuomo is all of us everyday whenever new f*ckery comes out of Trump’s White House.

Peep the segment below and go to the 4:45 minute mark to see Cuomo’s rant on Trump’s actions.