Hell Rell Files Lawsuit Against Jim Jones

Former Dipset soldier, Hell Rell, is taking a member of his former rap family to court. Court documents show that Hell Rell, real name Durrell Mohammed, filed a lawsuit Friday, September 4 in a New York court room against Joseph G. Jones. Joseph G. Jones is better known as former Dipset Capo and Harlem native, Jim Jones.

The suit also names E1 Entertainment, Baby Grande Records, and Tycoon Status Entertainment as defendants. The nature of the suit is filed as “intellectual property” or copyright and the cause is listed as copyright infringement. He is suing Jones and the record labels for improper use of his material by failing to pay the correct amount due. In other words, he’s accusing all four parties of keeping money from him.

The lawsuit serves as part of an ongoing beef between Rell and Jones. As previously reported, he put Jim Jones on blast during a recent video with HipHop Beef, referring to when Diplomat Records founder, Cam’ron called Jones to settle beef between the former friends. According to him, Jones lied about the situation.

“We all know Jim fuc%ed the set up. He just fu**ed the whole set up with denying the phone call. Cam called him. He said he didn’t call him. Then he jumped on Flex and said that he did call him. Whole bunch of bullShyte…fu*kin’ up money man. Just had me mad, like are you serious?”

Until Hell Rell’s lawsuit is settled, he can continue to promote his upcoming album, Live From Hell which set to hit stores October 6.

The official track list from Live From Hell:

1. Close My Eyes

2. Exterminate

3. Return Of The Grind

4. Beside

5. So Cold

6. Some N***s

7. Top Gunna Takeover

8. Turn The Party Out

9. Motion Picture

10. Trying To Be Me

11. RUGA Lense