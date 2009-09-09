Drake Goes Under The Knife

Everybody remembers the infamous moment where Drake had quite a slip up during a performance that resulted in him being carried off stage. His injury resulted in him being further sidelined as he had to take himself away from the America’s Most Wanted Tour alongside his Young Money general Lil Wayne.

A blog titled, Angels and Demons, from the rapper updated fans on exactly what was going on with his injury and gave the full extent on his circumstances.

“I am about 2 hours away from Toronto, CA where I will be spending the next chunk of time recovering from a surgery that I now must have. I embarked on this tour with a torn ACL, MCL, and LCL and due to the events that happened the other night Lord only knows what other damage I have done.”

Drake updated fans, via Twitter, yesterday that he was on his way to surgery:

“Me and @drakesknee are headed to the surgery room…”I love you all…Beyotch I’m goin innnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

He previously wrote “In the studio…working on Thank Me Later…magic…surgery September 8th! Then we’re back in business,” last month.

Outside of the medical room, the rapper has still been on his grind in music. News has began to swirl that he has started shooting the music video for the latest song “Forever” which features Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Eminem. Reports have stated that the video is set to be shot in Florida. Along with that, Drizzy is also putting in his work for Birdman’s latest single “Money To Blow” as this video is also in the process.

Drake also released the track “Fear” which is expected to be on the retail release of his mixtape So Far Gone which should hit shelves September 15. In regards to an actual album, the most hyped artist of the year is rumored to open that gates and present Thank Me Later February 14, 2010. How ironic that he would drop on Valentine’s Day.