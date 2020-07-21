Meek Mill Responds To Claims He Shaded Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy Announcement, “Get Inside Your Own Body A Lil More”

Nicki Minaj may have finally confirmed rumors that she is expecting, but it was Meek Mill‘s response to the news that reportedly held her Barbz’ attention.

On Monday (Jul 20), Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share the news that she was indeed pregnant. As previously reported, the Camp style announcement set the internet ablaze with both congratulations and jokes, but it was Meek Mill‘s response to a tweet by DemonTime host and creator, Justin LaBoy, who called out fans for being excited about the “Trollz” rapper’s pregnancy before adding that she “wouldn’t care about [theirs].”

While a slew of influencer’s followers was laughing in agreement, it was Meek Mill’s since deleted response in emojis that left the Barbz charged up.

Although the “Going Bad” rapper deleted his response, that didn’t stop Nicki Minaj’s fans from sharing their two cents regarding his reply.

If your ever looking for Meek Mill, find some women’s business, he’ll be there. pic.twitter.com/oJ4oWNrx2A — Tucson Vanloo (@tj_vanloo) July 20, 2020

While Barbz tried to get a dragging party started on Twitter, the rambunctious fan club fell short after many called them out for looking for a reason to claim the Philly rapper is still concerned about his ex.

Twitter users waiting for meek mill to tweet so they can drag him pic.twitter.com/wu6MQuQVKf — YawGetBun 🇯🇲 (@NelioGad) July 20, 2020

Still, Meek Mill responded to the pointless slander via Twitter, calling for Minaj’s fans to quit over examining his posts, before adding that they should learn to “live in their own body.”

“You got people following you and every move you make …judging and complaining about every move you make on their socials … what is that? Get inside your own body a lil more and chill,” Meek wrote.

You got people following you and every move you make …judging and complaining about every move you make on their socials … what is that? Get inside your own body a lil more and chill — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 20, 2020

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj started dating in 2015 before ultimately splitting two years later. The two rappers’ public breakup turned feud includes ongoing digital back-and-forths between them despite the fact the two have each moved on romantically. Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty and Meek recently welcomed a son with his current girlfriend, Milan Harris.