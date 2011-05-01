Birdman Denies Trying To Sign Soulja Boy



Birdman is denying reports that he was interested in signing Soulja Boy to his Cash Money/Young Money empire after the rapper previously boasted about the possibility.

As previously reported, Soulja told Rap-Up that he was asked to join CMYMB by Birdman himself after several meetings in Miami.

“I met with Baby and Slim down in Miami. He’s trying to get me to come over to Cash Money. I still got paperwork with Interscope Records, so I’m just trying to figure out what I’ma do. I got a lot of great options on the table. I’ve been a fan of Cash Money since I was young. I’ve been listening to Birdman’s music since I was growing up. I would have never thought. I’m taking it into consideration. Birdman, we really had a good talk when we met. But I’m still young. I’m only 20 years old. So after I do these two albums, I either have the choice to go back to Interscope and re-up, do my contract over, or I can go down to Miami with Cash Money.”



Birdman refuted those claims Saturday on Twitter however writing,

“YMCMB busine$$ real talk.I neva tried 2 sign n0b0dy thts already sign 2 s0meb0dy…we d0nt r0ck like tht.I neva tried 2 sign s0ulja.but I respect tha lil h0mey wrk keep getn it$$$$.”

SB has yet to respond.