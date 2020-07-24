Young M.A “Angels vs Demons,” Trippie Redd & PARTYNEXTDOOR “Excitement” & More | Daily Visuals 7.23.20

It’s been two months since Young M.A released her latest project Red Flu and though it hasn’t necessarily garnered the buzz that she might’ve been hoping for, the Brooklyn rapper ain’t slowing down on promoting her new EP.

In her latest visuals to “Angels vs Demons,” M.A takes to the streets with her crew with a Henney bottle in tow to reminisce about her struggles growing up while sitting in a big boy toy on the block. That Henney stay having heads thinking about back in the day.

From the block to the ocean, Trippie Redd gets his Pirates of The Caribbean on and sails the high seas in a colorful pirate ship with the PARTYNEXTDOOR in tow for his CGI heavy clip to “Excitement.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Skies ft. Nocap, Don Q, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “ANGELS VS DEMONS”

TRIPPIE REDD & PARTYNEXTDOOR – “EXCITEMENT”

LIL SKIES FT. NOCAP – “LIGHTBEAM”

DON Q – “BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS”

RICHIE WESS FT. CALBOY – “FRONTLINE”

MIMI THE ARTIST – “RUN IT”