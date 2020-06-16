Casanova “Run The Town,” Young M.A “Trap or Cap” & More | Daily Visuals 6.15.20

As the protests continue to take place across the streets of America, more and more artists are visually joining the historic movement and Casanova is the latest to show his support of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

In his visuals to “Run The Town,” the Brooklyn rapper takes to the streets with his crew to join a protest while using footage from classic films to drive his lyrical point home.

Keeping the scene in Buck Town, Young M.A kicks a young women out her room for her go-getting attitude before politicking with her crew in her clip to “Trap or Cap.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Teyana Taylor featuring Iman, Fivio Foreign, and more.

CASANOVA – “RUN THE TOWN”

YOUNG M.A – “TRAP OR CAP”

TEYANA TAYLOR FT. IMAN – “WAKE UP LOVE”

NEEK BUCKS FT. STUNNA GAMBINO – “VOICES”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “ISSA VIBE”

RIZZOO RIZZO FT. LIL FLIP – “CLOVERS”

POLO G – “21”