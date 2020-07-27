Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG Live To Address Shooting, Reveals She Was Shot In Both Feet

Megan Thee Stallion is breaking her silence about the shooting that took place while she was in Los Angeles.

On Monday (Jul 27,) the Houston hottie took to Instagram to give an update to her fans as well as speak a little on the situation. During the short live session, Meg revealed that she was actually shot in both feet before adding that the incident left her shaken resulting in her taking time to process the unfortunate event before responding.

“It’s a lot of fake reports out there, but I was actually shot in both feet and thank God the bullets touch bones, or break tendons because where the bullets hit at they missed everything but they are in there,” Megan said. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak, that’s not something you just get on the Internet and talk about. That’s a lot of yall’s muthaf*ckin’ problem, ya’ll take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a whole diary and that’s not me.”

In addition to giving an update on her condition, the “Realer” rapper also took a moment to call out her male counterparts who had an onslaught of jokes about the altercation.

“Also I have to touch on these dudes out here that always seem to find their way in business that don’t belong to them,” Meg continued. “Like where they do that at? Ya’ll all in business that doesn’t concern or have anything to do with you. That’s a female trait but go off.”

Ultimately, the hot girl became emotional talking about her last year of fame without her mother and father to help her navigate through the foreign waters of the entertainment industry, revealing that her inability to have her family around led to her overcompensating with a large social circle.

“It’s really hard because I’m doing all of this without my dad and my mom,” Megan said, fighting back tears. “My mom was my best friend and I’m still not over losing her, so when ya’ll see me with all of my friends and all of those people around me, it was to try to fill that void of missing my parents and I see now that I have to do better at protecting myself and my peace.”

While Megan didn’t offer any further details about the night in questions nor confirm or deny rumors regarding why she was shot, the Houston hot girl did advise fans that she plans to return to making music real soon.

“I just wanted to check in and let ya’ll know that I’m alright and I’ll be back soon.”

Check out a clip from the live below.

