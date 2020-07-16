The Plot Thickens: Tory Lanez Reportedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Following A Dispute In His Car

The mystery of #WhoShotMeg has allegedly been solved.

Word on the street is that Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger shooting our favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, in the foot. Page Six is reporting that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson shot Megan following a dispute inside his vehicle early Sunday morning, and allegedly there is video footage.

Per Page Six:

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source exclusively told us on Thursday. “There is video, and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD didn’t confirm that video was submitted to the investigation, pointing out that any videos would “not be released until the case goes to court to protect the integrity of the case.” The spokesperson further added that “the detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privileged to what the detectives have right now,” while not revealing if Lanez was a suspect in the case.

If this is indeed the case, it would explain a series of now-deleted tweets from Megan’s producer Lil Ju calling out Lanez for his role in the incident. In one tweet, he said, “@ToryLanez count your f***ing days.” In a follow-up Tweet he added:

“I care about my people being straight! Give a damn about some clout.”

Some people believed that Lanez was defending Megan, Lil Ju shot that notion calling a “bullsh*t story.”

Well damn.

Megan’s bestie Kelsey Nicole was also in the vehicle but immediately denied she was the one who shot the “Cash Sh*t” rapper. While acknowledging she was there, she quickly pointed out, “I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that.”

Lanez was arrested on Sunday morning and posted $35,000 bail and released later that morning at 10:05am. He is scheduled to appear in cour Oct.13.

This stunning update follows Megan setting the record straight, revealing she suffered gunshot wounds and didn’t cut her foot on some glass as initially reported. Thee Stallion didn’t reveal who shot her but did say that the person shot her with the “intention to physically harm” her.

If this is true, Lanez is going to be feeling the wrath of the hotties for a long time. We will keep our ears to the streets on this story as more details are revealed.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz