The Detroit Pistons Invite J. Cole To Tryout For The Team

Just days after rumblings that J. Cole was interested in pursuing a career in the NBA, it’s starting to look like the North Carolina rapper will get his chance at having an official rookie card as the Detroit Pistons have opened the door for J. Cole to make their team roster.

Earlier this week Master P revealed that J. Cole approached him for advice on how to get himself in consideration to make a professional team, and yesterday the Detroit Pistons took to Twitter to extend an invitation to the “Wet Dreamz” rapper while demonstrating how his name would look in a Pistons jersey.

“@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville.”

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

The man already has his own basketball sneaker with Puma so he might as well get a basketball contract.

No word on whether or not Cole will take up the Pistons on the tryout but if he’s seriously considering trading in the microphone for a basketball, what’s he got to lose? Even with Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin the Detroit Pistons can certainly use another big name to help put butts in the seats… whenever it’s safe to attend NBA games anyway.

But for all we know he might’ve been hoping that the Charlotte Hornets would’ve come a-calling. That is the hometown team.

