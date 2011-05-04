Fabolous, Bobby V And Rasheeda Attend Grand Opening Of Encore Atlanta [Photos]

Fabolous, Bobby V And Rasheeda Visit Encore Atlanta

The grand opening of Atlanta’s latest restaurant/lounge Encore was a star studded that brought out a number of celebs including singer Bobby V, “Queen Of Crunk” Rasheeda and rapper Fabolous.

The celebs converged on the city’s new addition this weekend where they were treated to cocktails sponsored by Nuvo and Belvedere vodka.

On Thursday Bobby V stopped by to support Oczavia “Byrd” Pittman, the owner of Encore while Friday was taken over by V-103 host Osei The Dark Secret.

For Saturday’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, Sister 2 Sister magazine editor Jamie Foster Brown joined Atlanta Falcon Ovie Mughelli and Queen of Crunk rapper Rasheeda for the celebration.

And on Sunday, rapper Fabolous attended the lounge’s comedy night.

Encore Restaurant and Lounge is located at 2520 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga 30324.

For more information visit www.encorerestaurant.net

Check out Fab, Bobby V and Rasheeda celebrating Encore’s grand opening below.

Encore Owner Oczavia (Byrd) Pittman And Rapper Fabolous

