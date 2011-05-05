Consequence Talks About Saving A Tribe Called Quest And Writing For Kanye [Video]

Consequence Airs Out Kanye!
Consequence sat with Sway at MTV and talked about being the connecting piece that held A Tribe Called Quest together during the recording of the LP, Beats, Rhymes & Life.
“I was the glue between [Q-Tip] and Phife, him and Phife broke up one album later,” said Consequence.
He also answered a viewer question about penning lyrics for Kanye West. “Every album that he’s had, I’ve been involved from a creative aspect…” Cons also added, “Check the credits, I get that publishing, holla.”
Peep the interview.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Top 10 Chris Brown Songs
Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book
Trey Songz Shows Off His Collection Of Panties & Bras [VIDEO]
“Fast Five” Opens Today: Tyrese Talks Working With Vin Diesel, The Rock & The Successful Movie Franchise
T.I.’s Producer Kevin “Khao” Cates Discusses Working With Megan Good On New Film “Video Girl” [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED