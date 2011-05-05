CLOSE
Consequence Talks About Saving A Tribe Called Quest And Writing For Kanye [Video]

Consequence Airs Out Kanye!

Consequence sat with Sway at MTV and talked about being the connecting piece that held A Tribe Called Quest together during the recording of the LP, Beats, Rhymes & Life.

“I was the glue between [Q-Tip] and Phife, him and Phife broke up one album later,”  said Consequence.

He also answered a viewer question about penning lyrics for Kanye West. “Every album that he’s had, I’ve been involved from a creative aspect…” Cons also added, “Check the credits, I get that publishing, holla.”

Peep the interview.

