Going Postal: President Trump Seemingly Cops To Rigging The USPS In His Favor For Reelection Bid

President Donald Trump is in the final stages of mounting a reelection bid and appears to be doing everything within his power to tip the scales in his favor. In a recent talk with Fox News, the former business mogul seemingly admits to defunding the United States Postal Service, disrupting the mail-in ballot process and other mailing needs.

Speaking with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo earlier today (August 13), President Trump went off the rails with some of his comments as he’s been known to do, but this would appear the be the first time he’s been blatant in stating that he believes his campaign is in trouble if universal mail-in ballots are allowed.

“They want $3.5 billion for something that will turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically,” Trump said, with the “They” being the Democratic body of Congress. “They want 3.5 trillion…billion dollars for the mail-in votes, OK, universal mail-in ballots, 3.5 trillion….Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

As anyone with good sense should know, the COVID-19 pandemic, which the president has responded to terribly, many within Trump’s own base aren’t willing to compromise their health for what should be a given right to all Americans regardless of political affiliation.

But wait, there’s more.

“Ff they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump continued.

Trump is playing hardball with the Democrats, who want an allotted amount of coronavirus relief funds to aid the USPS. He’s basically letting the world know that the Republican Party is willing to upend the democratic process. Later in the talk, Trump once again said that the deal won’t be made if it aids the USPS in any significant way.

If you want to see the whole bizarre affair, check out the video below. Hit the 10:35-minute mark for the talk on USPS funding.

