We have more proof that Kanye West is indeed the Ops. Yesterday (August 13), during a White House press conference, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner confirmed that he had recently met with Yeezy.

It was previously reported that Kushner, a Harvard graduate who allegedly only was admitted into the university because of his father’s money despite being. a lackluster student, met with the struggle Presidential candidate while in Colorado.

Mr. West had been receiving aid from known GOP operatives to get on ballots across the nation. The “Power” rapper has essentially copped to running as a spoiler, criticizing presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Reports the New York Times:

During a press briefing to discuss the Middle East, Mr. Kushner was asked about the meeting.

“Kanye’s been a friend of mine for, I’ve known him for about 10 years,” he said. “We talk every now and then about different things. We both happened to be in Colorado. So we got together and we had a great discussion about a lot of things. He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country, and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing. But again, there’s a lot of issues the president’s championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion.”

He was later asked if the two men had discussed the 2020 campaign.

“We had a general discussion, more about policy,” he said.

Policy, right.

West’s attempts to get on ballots have been hit or miss—mostly the latter. Thousands of the signatures he submitted to get on Illinois ballot were deemed suspect while he reportedly missed the deadline to get on Wisconsin’s ballot by seconds.

The struggle is real.