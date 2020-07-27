CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In Order Secure Illinois Ballot

Pay for play.

WH coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Kanye West’s political run continues to get weirder and weirder. He apparently gave people from his hometown cold hard cash to get him right.

As spotted on The Blast, the polarizing creative is doing whatever he can to ensure he has a chance at the presidential seat; even payola. According to a report by The Celebrity Insider, he hired an organization called Let The Voters Decide to assist in getting his name on the Illinois ballot. State guidelines mandated that he secure 2,500 signatures from locals by 5PM on Monday. Sources close to the third party say citizens were offered $10-$12 dollars to sign the petition.

Kenny Minster says he was worked on the program and detailed the experience. Due to the tight deadline, he had to make move quick including packing his bags and leaving his Detroit home to head west to Springfield, Illinois. He engaged locals by going door to door for about three hours offering them $10 per signature; at the end of the shift he had secured a total of 56. The citizens were instructed that they were not legally bounded to vote for him.

While the tactic might seem unscrupulous it is quite the common practice in the political space. In fact, Kanye overpaid to secure the signatures as the going rate is usually around the $1-$3 dollar mark. Yeezy’s run so far has been marred by a disastrous rally in South Carolina where he had the nerve to say that Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves. Days later, he seemingly had a meltdown over a series of now-deleted Tweets.

View this post on Instagram

First rally 🇺🇸 #kanyewest

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on

Photo: Getty

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Illinois , Kanye West , Newsletter , payola , POLITICS , voting

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SHEIN Together Virtual Festival To Benefit The COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund For WHO Powered By The United Nations Foundation
The Struggle Files: Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 After Thumbing Nose At Virus
07.27.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close