Snoop Dogg “Nipsey Blue,” DeJ Loaf “No Saint” & More | Daily Visuals 8.18.20

It’s been a year since Hip-Hop took a huge loss when Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his neighborhood establishment and while many took to social media to pour their hearts out, Snoop Dogg decided to drop an entire track dedicated to his fellow Cuz.

For his visuals to “Nipsey Blue,” the Doggfather gets all in his feelings from the studio to the streets of LA as he remembers the good times he shared with the young G while stock footage of them kicking it together play throughout the video. Rest in Power, Nip.

Speaking of YG’s, DeJ Loaf is out here reminding everyone she got bars and for her black-and-white clip to “No Saint” gets her G’d up style on and looks ready to ride on whoever dares talk to her sideways.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Problem featuring Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg, A$AP Nast featuring D33J, and more.

SNOOP DOGG – “NIPSEY BLUE”

DEJ LOAF – “NO SAINT”

PROBLEM FT. FREDDIE GIBBS & SNOOP DOGG – “DON’T BE MAD AT ME”

BLU & EXILE – “THE FEELING”

GOOD GIRL – “DON’T TALK BACK”

A$AP NAST FT. D33J – “DESIGNER BOI”

DIZZY WRIGHT & DEMRICK – “DON’T WORRY”

WALLIE THE SENSEI FT. MAR & YAAHL – “SCANDALOUS”

DAVINE JAY – “PARANOID/PSYCHO”

LITTLEJOHN4K – “YOU REMIND ME”