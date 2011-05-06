Capone Tells Story Behind Prodigy’s ‘Snitch’ Accusations [Video]

Capone Gives Story Behind Prodigy’s ‘Snitch’ Accusations, “I Lied” [Video]
Capone tells Forbes DVD he did actually make a statement about Killer Black but the story was false.
“I gave a false statement. I mean, you get caught in situations, you give false statements, act like you know about something and you lie. I lied. Come to find out, the statement came back, they tried to use mine as a witness. But I lied. I didn’t know nothing about the crime.”
Capone also addresses the allegations made about him in the case against Lil Kim where he says he made no statement at all. He goes on to assure fans that he spoke to Killer Black before he passed, he was always cool with Havoc and he’s not certain why Prodigy never called him a snitch to his face.
