Method Man & Math Hoffa Go Head-to-Head In Highly Anticipated Rap Battle

With all the Verzuz battles going on between OG producers, rappers and even singers, it seems like the Method Man is ready to get his own battle on. But not on IG Live or even in any of the other customary ways we’ve become accustomed to.

Over the weekend battle rap legend Math Hoffa confirmed that he would indeed be going one-on-one with the Wu-Tang swordsman known as Method Man a.k.a. The Iron Lung a.k.a. Tical a.k.a. Johnny Blaze a.k.a. Hot Nickles a.k – y’all get the picture. While Hip-Hop fans across the board were confused as to why Method would suddenly decide to spar with Math for no apparent reason, we rejoiced at the news as they’re both beloved by the Hip-Hop culture.

Then we got blindsided when the battle rap turned out to be a pre-recorded one-rounder as opposed to a live back-and-forth we hoped it would be.

Though it wasn’t exactly the multi-round “I go then you go” affair, the crowd-less competition was actually pretty cool and reminiscent of how the WWE has been dropping their cinematic wrestling matches on PPV amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

While Math paid homage to the the Clan with various Wu-Tang metaphors and references, Meth kicked bars that would go over the heads of new school Hip-Hop heads who aren’t familiar with his body of work saying, “My name heavy, a legend, but you already knew/ya chick by like ‘Meth, I loved your style ever since Belly, boo/she shootin’ her shot, Hype, when ya broad send me nudes… and the game that I got will have me sliding up in her belly too!”

Math and Meth were ready for this one, b.

Check out the battle of legends below and let us know if you were peace with how it was done or if you would’ve preferred a Verzuz kind of stage had been used for the competition.