Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH Playlist – 8.21.20

Greetings, Hip-Hop Wired nation! We’re back with our latest installment of the CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we can’t wait for you to check it out.

Since we’ve been neglecting our bi-weekly schedule of updates, we made a 30-song playlist of a variety of Hip-Hop acts in a bid to cover the culture properly as we should.

Opening up our list is Nas, who just released his 13th studio album, King’s Disease. Following the Queens legend is Brooklyn’s own JAY-Z, who delivers a strong feature for Pharrell Williams’ “Entrepreneur” track, production by The Neptunes.

Rounding out the playlist is Drake, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, and Rick Ross for some of the mainstream offerings. On the underground side, Che Noir, SmooVth, Hus Kingpin, ROZEWOOD, Raz Fresco, and others provide heat to give that necessary lyrical balance to the playlist.

Check it out below.

—

Photo: Getty