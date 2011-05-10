Akon Talks Dropping $50,000 At A Strip Club

While he’s no Rick Ross dropping $1 million in Miami’s King Of Diamonds, rapper Akon recently revealed that he spent over $50,000 in a Rhode Island strip club.
He tells Nancy and Buck of Hot 93.7,
“I did that because another strip club wouldn’t let me in…they said if you come with an out of state I.D. you have to come with a backup. I never heard that in my life![…] So I said no problem, I’ll take my business somewhere else.”
