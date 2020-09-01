Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If He Implicated Her In His Alleged Crimes

Black Lives Matter protests continue to march along in various cities across the United States and justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake remains on Amerikkka’s “To Do” list. But it seems like the Louisville Metro Police Department is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the three officers who took the life of Breonna Taylor avoid accountability and walk away scotfree.

After months of trying to justify the killing of Breonna Taylor during an no-knock police raid earlier this year, it seems like LMPD hatched a new scheme to smear the reputation of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician by offering her ex-boyfriend less prison time if he falsely implicated Taylor as his partner-in-crime.

According to Louisville attorney, Sam Aguiar, who’s representing the family in their civil lawsuit against the three officers involved in Breonna’s death, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover was offered a plea deal in his case if he named Taylor as his accomplice.

Aguiar posted the proposed deal on his Facebook page and wrote “Umm…when was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant? And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal (which was rejected). This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine (in case anyone was wondering whose office distributed one-sided information…) is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker.”

Ever since that fateful night this past March that saw police officers serve a no-knock warrant that led to the unjustified killing of Breonna Taylor in her own home, Glover has maintained that Breonna had absolutely no hand in whatever dealings police claimed he was involved in.

Not only did police fail to find any drugs in the home the two shared, but they shot and killed Breonna Taylor after her boyfriend fired his gun fearing they were being subjected to a home invasion. Since then the LMPD have twisted themselves (and the truth) in knots searching for ways to justify the shooting and allowing the officers involved to avoid charges. This latest revelation is just another example of how far authorities will go to shield their own regardless of how reckless their officers go about their job.

