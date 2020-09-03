We’re Rooting For Everyone Black In Latest ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer [Video]

The latest trailer for No Time To Die, the latest James Bond flick, has arrived, and it’s full of Black people. It’s also jam-packed with action as Daniel Craig is literally ducking cars, jumping off bridges, shooting up SUV’s and testing just how bulletproof his whip really is.

As for the plot, Bond is no longer on active duty and is trying to mind his business in Jamaica. But that’s a wash when Felix Leiter (once again portrayed by Jeffrey Wright) and the CIA come through asking for a hand in rescuing a kidnapped scientist. What could possibly go wrong?

Along the way he meets the new 007 (“a disarming young woman,” per Bond(), portrayed by the dope actress Lashana Lynch. In the trailer, she shares a moment with fellow British actress Naomie Harris who portrays Moneypenny. See, what’s not to love about all these Black faces in a James Bond flick—and rolling with the good guys, too?

And we didn’t even mention Rami Malek who is of Egyptian descent.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and originally set to drop last November, No Time To Die is due in theaters November 20. Watch the new trailer below.