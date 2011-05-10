Common To Peform At The White House For Michelle Obama

Common will be returning to the White House this week, as he and others celebrate American Poetry.

On Wednesday (May 11th), Common will perform with Elizabeth Alexander, Aimee Mann, Jill Scott, Kenneth Goldsmith, Alison Knowles, Bill Collins and Rita Dove.

He is expected to take part in rap workshops with schoolchildren in the afternoon before performing in the evening.

Hosted by the first lady Michelle Obama, Common has drawn controversy, including the wrath of Fox News.

The organization’s “Fox Nation” website labeled Common a “Vile” rapper over certain lyrics, citing Common’s poem “A Letter to the Law,” which he performed on Def Poetry Jam.

However despite the the labeling, the first lady still would love to have Common participate in the celebration as they reflect on American Poetry.