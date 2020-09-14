HHW Gaming: Turtle Beach Brand ROCCAT Launch New ELO Series of PC Gaming Headsets

ROCCAT, the German-based Turtle Beach brand, has some new PC gaming headsets on the way.

Say hello to the Elo series, the first all-new products in its lineup of precision PC gaming equipment. The brand was created by former pro gamer and current Head of PC Products at Turtle Beach, Rene Korte, in 2007. Since its inception, it has become one of the leading brands when it comes to PC gaming accessories, and it ROCCAT looks to continue that trend with the Elo series.

PC gamers can look forward to three different headsets that all come with premium comfort-focused features like memory-foam cushions plus a self-adjusting floating metal headband – offering a unique, durable, and weightless fit.

Speaking on the Elo headsets, Rene Korte, Head of PC Products at Turtle Beach, said in a statement:

“The Elo headsets show the result of what happens when you combine the best of ROCCAT and Turtle Beach, and this is just the first wave of our new precision-focused PC gaming accessories. The Elos look sleek and sound amazing, and we still have new additions to our award-winning Vulcan series keyboards on the way, along with new mice and more – all designed to deliver an amazing desktop ecosystem that makes ROCCAT the PC brand for all serious PC gamers.”

Turtle Beach CEO, Juergen Stark, added:

“ROCCAT’s all-new Elo series PC gaming headsets, as well as the additional ROCCAT PC accessories that will be revealed in the future, reflect the very productive investments we’ve been putting toward growing Turtle Beach’s share in the $3 billion PC accessories market. ROCCAT’s new products offer PC gamers some of the highest performance and best-looking PC gear, all designed to provide a competitive advantage while making gaming more immersive and enjoyable, and is a core part of achieving our target of 10-20% annual topline growth over time. “

The Elo X ($49.99) is the entry-level model in the series and is described as a light-weight stereo headset.

The Elo 7.1 USB ($69.99) is the mid-level model in the series and features premium 7.1 channel surround sound, ROCCAT’s AIMO intelligent lighting system, Variable Mic Monitoring, and a USB connection.

The Elo 7.1 Air ($99.99) is the Ferrari of the series and features immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach’s exclusive “Superhuman Hearing” sound, which also featured in the brand’s Stealth 600 headset for PS4, which we reviewed. The Elo 7.1 Air also uses ROCCAT’s “Stellar Wireless” to provide a dependable wireless connection that ROCCAT could be faster than a wired connection and a long-lasting battery that the company boasts an average 24 hours of use.

All three headsets will be available worldwide on October 4, 2020, and are now available for pre-order.

Photo: Turtle Beach / ROCCAT