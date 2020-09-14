HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ CGI Mini-Movie “Hunted” Gives Us Hope This Game Will Be Lit

Star Wars: Squadrons won’t arrive on consoles till October 2, but a new CGI mini-movie that revolving around the game is getting us hyped.

Titled “Hunted,” the beautifully done mini-movie takes us into the world of Star Wars from a different perspective, through the eyes of an imperial pilot. The CG short introduces us to Varko Grey, the leader of the infamous Titan Squadron. We get a glimpse of Grey’s determination to complete his mission even though the odds are stacked against him as the Galatic Empire is getting their tails handed to them by the New Republic.

In the 7-minute animated clip that was a collaborative effort between developer Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, after Grey is left behind, he is literally hunted by a New Republic pilot in an X-Wing, which leads to action-packed interstellar dogfighting and an intense chase. If this is any indication as to what we can expect from this game, then call us very intrigued because short is phenomenally done.

Star Wars Squadrons’ story takes place following the Empire’s defeat in Return of The Jedi. Players will hop in the cockpit of their favorite New Republic and Empire starfighters due to the fact story alternate between the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and the Empire’s Titan Squadron. Gamers will be able to play the game entirely in VR on PS4 and PC. When it launches, the multiplayer will support cross-play allowing the battle for space and air superiority to take place over multiple consoles.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches on October 2, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox® One, PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. If you pre-order the game now for $40, you will also get the cosmetic items featured in the “Hunted” CG short.

—

Photo: EA / Motive Studios