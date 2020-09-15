He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo Malone To Piss Off After They Removed Him From China Ad

John Boyega is not the one. The Star Wars alum let London cosmetics brand Jo Malone know he will no longer be a brand ambassador for the company.

Boyega is not playing. The actor who was the first male brand ambassador for the brand took to Twitter to let Jo Malone it played itself when they reshot and removed him from an ad that HE CREATED. In the original ad called the “The London Gent,” which began airing last year, Boyega can be seen walking around his childhood neighborhood. It also paid homage to his Nigerian roots. The actor deservingly won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual Award’s Best Media Campaign prize for the commercial.

In a Twitter thread explaining his decision to drop the title, Boyega wrote:

“It’s back to back, but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed, people.”

I have decided to step down as Jo Malone's global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 14, 2020

While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 14, 2020

Jo Malone did issue an apology for their bonehead decision over the weekend. The brand shared with The Hollywood Reporter:

“John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.”

Welp, the apology is clearly not enough for Boyega and understandably so. This is the second time the actor has erased from an ad in China. Back in 2015, a poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens left out Boyega and his co-star Oscar Isaac, so it’s understandable why he feels the way he does in regards to both Disney, whom he aired out already, and Jo Malone.

