It’s Still Ralph Tho: Polo Ralph Lauren Introduces First Ever Polo Logo Watch

One Hip-Hop’s favorite’s brands is extending their iconic logo to timepiece. Polo horseman wrist wear is finally here.
As spotted on GQ Ralph Lauren is introducing a new accessory right in time for the fall. The fashion house is launching watches featuring their iconic Polo logo. While RL has been doing timepieces for many years this is the first time ever they have featured the pony; the symbol the company has become synonymous for.
The timepieces are expertly made in Switzerland with a self-winding RL200 movement, set into a 42 mm stainless steel case. Each movement is composed of 25 jewels and runs at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. They are water resistant up to 10 bar and work off a 38 hour power reserve. It is obvious there was a thoughtful approach on how the horseman was included with the mallet aligning with the 12 hour marker and the colt’s feet landing on the six hour marker. Three pieces will be available for the launch including a black dial, a green dial, a black sport and a navy sport variety.
The Polo Ralph Lauren Polo watches start at $1,650 and are exclusively available on the Polo App.
Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren