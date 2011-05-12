Crown Royal And Big Boi Introduce ‘The Crown Life’



The Makers of Crown Royal Announce Partnership with Big Boi, Introduces The Crown Life

Crown Royal and Big Boi are officially announcing the launch of their “The Crown Life”, a multi-layered campaign created to mark and celebrate life’s crowning moments.

On the heels of the launch of Crown Royal Black™ whisky, Crown Royal has gathered influential designers, filmmakers, and legendary producer and artist Big Boi to release exclusive, limited-edition products and content.

All artists and designers will be tasked with using their craft to create something that celebrates what “The Crown Life” means to them — finding royalty in everyday experiences.

As previously reported Big Boi has been tapped to develop unique content and put his own spin on the iconic Crown Royal bag.

Cameras went behind the scenes to document Big Boi in compelling moments of his life and career that showcase his definition of “The Crown Life.”

The short film will let audiences into Big Boi’s life as he performed at the 2011 Grammy Awards; inside his studio, Stankonia, as he prepares for his latest projects; and an evening out on the town in his hometown of Atlanta with stops at his favorite spots to unwind.

Speaking on his new ties with Crown Royal, Big Boi released a statement saying,

“Crown Royal is my drink of choice, and I’m proud to be the first to put my own spin on The Crown Life. The design of the iconic pouch, the film we’ve created, and the products these incredible designers produced were all inspired by how we like to commemorate life. It’s about celebrating the moments that make up our everyday lives, and doing so respectfully and responsibly.”



The Crown Life is also launching limited edition custom pieces of apparel including a Crown Royal Black exclusive Varsity Jacket by UNDRCRWN; Rocksmith sunglasses; a Pocketwatch designed by Complete Technique; and the Weekend Traveler Bag designed by Brian Wood.